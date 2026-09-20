Hoover YMCA Fall Festival brings trunk-or-treat fun to community

× Expand Image courtesy of Emily Truncellito

The Hoover YMCA will host its fifth annual trunk-or-treat as part of the Fall Festival presented by the Sandlin Foundation for Kids and Kindness on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers expect about 600 children to attend the free community event, which will feature decorated trunks handing out candy along with hot dogs, face painting and other activities.

This year's festival will expand the activities with a dedicated games area, inflatables and a dunk tank. Families can attend at no charge.

Community members can also participate by decorating a trunk or volunteering during the festival. Only four trunk spaces remained available as of September 20. Volunteers are needed for roles including check-in, running supplies, supervising inflatables and crafts and cleanup.

Volunteers should be prepared to serve from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

For information about participating with a decorated trunk, visit the event's SignUpGenius page. Volunteer registration is available at ymcabham.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog/53.