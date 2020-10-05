Hoover voters to select final council member in Oct. 6 runoff election

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Sam Swiney Robin Schultz Sam Swiney, at left, and Robin Schultz are in a runoff for Hoover City Council Place 2.

It has been six weeks since the Aug. 25 election put Sam Swiney and Robin Schultz in a runoff for Hoover City Council Place 2, but the wait is nearly over.

Hoover voters return to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 6, to decide the final member of the Hoover City Council for the next four years. The 13 polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Hoover, all seven City Council seats are at-large seats, meaning each council member represents everyone in the city rather than a specific part of town. So all registered voters in Hoover are eligible to vote in the runoff. Residents who are registered to vote can vote at the same location they voted in the Aug. 25 municipal election. To check your polling place, go to the Alabama secretary of state’s website at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Election results are scheduled to be posted on the city of Hoover’s website, as well as on the Hoover Sun website.