Hoover voters return to polls Tuesday for 2 City Council runoffs

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday, Sept. 23) in Hoover for two Hoover City Council election runoffs.

Ross Bridge’s Kenneth Cox Jr. is in a runoff with Magnolia Grove’s Gene Smith for Council Place 2, and Greystone’s Ashley Lovell is battling McGill Crossings’ Liz Lane for Council Place 3.

Cox was the lead vote-getter among four candidates for Council Place 2 in the Aug. 26 election with 5,415 votes (33%), compared to 4,878 votes (30%) for Smith, while Clint Bircheat captured 3,969 (24%) and Copeland Johnson got 1,998 votes (12%). Cox would have needed 50% of the vote plus one more vote to avoid a runoff.

In Council Place 3, Lovell captured 8,155 votes on Aug. 26, representing 49.85% of the votes cast in that race and almost winning without a runoff. Lane had 4,696 votes (28.7%), and Robert Williams received 3,508 votes (21.4%).

Voters must be residents of Hoover to vote in the election and must show a valid photo ID.

Hoover has 17 polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place at alabamavotes.gov or by calling the Hoover city clerk’s office at 205-444-7557.