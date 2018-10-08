Hoover vape shop clerk charged with sexual abuse of customer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Rashad Almuradi Rashad Almuradi

A clerk at a Hoover vape shop has been charged with sexual abuse after a female customer claimed he groped her in a sexual manner last week.

A 25-year-old woman reported she was shopping at the Pharaoh Vape & Phone Repair shop at 1633 Montgomery Highway on Tuesday when a clerk began making unwanted sexual advances toward her, Hoover police said today.

The woman reported the clerk grabbed and groped her in a sexual manner until another customer entered the store. The woman said she immediately drove to another location and called police.

Officers went to the store at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday and arrested the clerk, identified as 35-year-old Rashad Almuradi. Almuradi was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and released from the Jefferson County Jail Thursday morning on an $11,000 bond.

Someone who answered the phone at Pharaoh Vape & Phone Repair this morning said the accusation against Almuradi was not true.