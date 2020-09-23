Hoover trades hayrides for Treat Night due to COVID

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. Kids pose for a photo at a previous Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Hoover Treat Night information. Prev Next

The city of Hoover won’t have its annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park this year due to COVID-19, but the city is planning a Hoover Treat Night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in its place.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m., adults are invited to bring their costumed kids to the Hoover Met to collect treats to be given out by Hoover area businesses and organizations.

The kids will enter the end of the concourse on the first base side of the stadium and walk through the concourse all the way to the third base side to exit, collecting treats along the way, said Erin Colbaugh, the city’s events manager.

The flow will be one-way, and there will be food trucks available for people to visit once they exit the concourse, Colbaugh said.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the businesses and organizations that will participate in giving out candy and other treats to kids, just as they normally do at Hoover Hayride and Family Night, Colbaugh said.

The booths will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. Also, the entry of family units will be staggered to keep people apart.

“We want to make it as safe as possible, but still have something for the kids to be able to enjoy,” Colbaugh said.

It did not seem appropriate to have the hayrides, carnival rides and other kids’ activities that normally occur, she said. City officials hope to have the Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park again next year.