Hoover toy, gift drives for children deemed big success for 2023

× Expand Photo from Hoover Fire Department The Hoover Fire Department helps Alabama National Guard members load a truck full of Christmas gifts for children of deployed members of the Alabama Army National Guard and Air National Guard in December 2023.

Generosity was a highlight for 2023 in Hoover, with at least two organizations reporting strong donations to help provide Christmas gifts for children this holiday season.

The Hoover-based Circle of Love Foundation was able to provide Christmas gifts for more than 1,100 children in area shelters this Christmas thanks to donations, the organization reports. That was a record amount in the 19 years the organization has been conducting the gift drive and beat a goal of 700 gifts, the organization said.

The Hoover Fire Department also reported that its “Operation Toy Soldier” toy drive was a huge success, with enough gifts being provided for 350 to 400 children of service members across the state.

The Operation Toy Solder toy drive is part of a toy drive conducted by the Alabama National Guard Foundation, and the toys were delivered on Christmas Eve to children of active duty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

The Hoover Fire Department has participated in the toy drive for at least 20 years, alongside other departments such as the North Shelby and Rocky Ridge fire departments. This year, the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department also joined in the effort.