Hoover to open public playgrounds on Tuesday, June 16

The city of Hoover will reopen the Explore Playground and splash pad at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, along with all other public playgrounds in the city, on Tuesday, June 16.

Playgrounds have been closed for several months due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 disease.

City officials still are encouraging people to sanitize their hands upon entering playgrounds and to maintain at least 6 feet between people from other households.

Also, anyone who has been experiencing fever, head or body aches, coughing or a runny nose is asked to consider staying out of public areas.

The city has removed tables out of the Explore Playground and splash pad area to discourage people from gathering. Also, no outside food is allowed at this time, city officials said.

The city on May 12 began reopening numerous city facilities that have been closed for months, and on May 13 opened restrooms at city parks, but playgrounds will remain closed until Tuesday, June 16.