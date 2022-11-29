Hoover to move 2022 Christmas tree lighting indoors tonight

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Christmas tree lighting 2017-12 The Bluff Park Elementary School choir sings at the city of Hoover's 2017 Christmas tree lighting at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

The city of Hoover is moving its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony indoors tonight due to the threat of inclement weather.

Instead of taking place in the parking lot outside Hoover City Hall, the ceremony will be at 5 p.m. in the Hoover Library Theatre across the street.

The program will include music from Hoover school choirs and bands, and afterward, children can get pictures with Santa and do crafts in the Hoover Library Plaza. There also will be snacks for attendees.

The event is free and open to the public.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather threat for central Alabama today after 3 p.m., with the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding.