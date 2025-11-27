Hoover to host annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 2

× Expand New Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will help light the city’s brand-new 42-foot-tall Christmas tree at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Lane.

The city of Hoover will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane. New Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will help light the city’s new 42-foot-tall Christmas tree located at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Lane. WBRC news anchor Janice Rogers is scheduled to serve as emcee.

The event will feature performances by Hoover City Schools band and choir students. A Hoover City Schools student will assist with lighting the tree. Santa Claus is expected to arrive on a Hoover fire truck and will take photos with families in the Hoover Library Theatre. A children’s holiday craft will be available in the Library Plaza.

Light refreshments including hot chocolate, coffee and snacks will be served outside Hoover City Hall. Parking will be available at Hoover Public Library with golf cart shuttles running to the event site.

The event is free and open to the public.