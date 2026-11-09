Hoover to honor veterans during annual Salute to Service

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover

The city of Hoover will host its annual Salute to Service on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The program will recognize veterans from across the community, including members of the city workforce who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

The event is part of Hoover's longstanding tradition of honoring veterans and giving residents an opportunity to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Families, friends and neighbors are invited to attend, and organizers are encouraging residents to bring veterans they know.

The Finley Center is located at 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

For more information, visit hooveralabama.gov.