Hoover to hold second 2021 Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover city employees and employees of MXI Transportation and Environmental Services sort and dispose of items like paint, vehicle fluids and electronics during Hoover’s Hazardous Waste Day at the Hoover Public Safety Center on April 17.

The city of Hoover is having a second Household Hazardous Waste Day this year, and it’s this Saturday, Sept. 18.

Hoover residents can bring items such as leftover wet paint, automotive fluids, household cleaners, pesticides, batteries, standard-size tires, electronics, medication, guns and ammunition to the Hoover Public Safety Center at 2020 Valleydale Road between 8 a.m. and noon.

This is the first year the city has held two Household Hazardous Waste Days in the same year. The first one was held April 17 and drew 1,292 vehicles with items in them.

The idea is to give residents a way to dispose of items that shouldn’t go into a landfill because of their hazardous nature.

Among the items collected in April were 680 gallons of motor oil, 150 gallons of cooking oil, 262 tires, 85 car batteries and 51 flags, said Robin Mangino, the administrative services supervisor for the Hoover Public Works and Park Maintenance department.

The Hoover Police Department collected 32 boxes of prescription drugs and other medication totaling 590 pounds, as well as five rifles, four handguns, four boxes of ammunition, some fireworks and an airbag, Officer Brian Hale said.

Additionally, The Foundry Rescue and Recovery Center collected about 3½ truckloads of equipment such as TV sets, computer equipment and small appliances such as toaster ovens and coffee makers, Mangino said.

The dropoff day is for Hoover residents only, and residents must show proof of residency, such as a valid driver’s license or other photo ID with address listed. Dropoffs from businesses will not be allowed, officials said.

Also, the city will not have a paper shredding service at Household Hazardous Waste Day, as has been done in some previous years.

For a complete list of items that will be accepted and a list of items that won’t be accepted, go to hooveral.org/309/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day.

For more information, call the Hoover Public Works and Park Maintenance Department at 205-444-7543.