Hoover to celebrate Arbor Day with tree giveaway at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens

The Hoover Beautification Board will hold its 27th annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, March 7, from 8-11 a.m. at Aldridge Gardens.

The free community event will highlight the importance of trees and environmental stewardship through educational talks, hands-on activities and interactive experiences for residents of all ages. Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will issue an official Arbor Day proclamation at 8:15 a.m.

A popular feature of the celebration is the tree giveaway, courtesy of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation. Trees, grown in three-gallon pots and ranging from 3-6 feet tall, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one tree per household while supplies last. Varieties scheduled for giveaway include Piedmont azalea, persimmon, bald cypress, ginkgo biloba, Shoal Creek chaste, longleaf pine, pawpaw, bur oak and dwarf chinquapin oak.

The event will also feature expert talks on proper tree planting and care, conservation- and gardening-focused vendors, children’s crafts and activities, a food truck and an appearance by the Hoover Public Library bookmobile.

For more information, visit aldridgegardens.com.