Hoover tears down lake house at Howard Lake instead of renovation

The base of the Hoover Lake House remains on Monday, June 23, 2025, after the rest of the building was torn down. The house , next to Howard Lake and Hoover City Hall, for decades served as a place for public meetings and rental venue for parties, showers and social events.

The city of Hoover has torn down the Hoover Lake House next to Hoover City Hall and Howard Lake.

The lake house, which for decades had been a place for people to rent for parties, showers and social events, had been closed for two years, and a renovation was planned, but city officials determined the building needed to be demolished and rebuilt instead, City Administrator Ken Grimes said in a written statement.

The city in June of last year sought bids to remodel the Lake House, but the bid that was received was over budget, and a contract was not awarded, Grimes said. City crews began some interior demolition themselves and in the process pinpointed many concerns, including the structural integrity of the building once walls were opened, Grimes said.

The Hoover Lake House at Howard Lake along Municipal Lane, prior to the beginning of demolition.

“Ultimately, the primary building was declared unsafe and too costly for renovation,” he said. “It was then determined that the building would need to be completely demolished and rebuilt.”

An outside civil engineer determined that the first-floor basement at lake level could remain intact after being declared structurally sound and a strong foundation for the new build, Grimes said. Plans for the new construction were finalized, and the city expects to open bids for the job in late July, he said.

The design of the new lake house will remain the same as before, including plans to create an open space for public use with a view of Howard Lake, Grimes said. City leaders and the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board support the idea of maintaining a facility that people can rent for small and mid-size events and public meetings, he said.

“The goal is to provide a quality mid-size rental facility at a mid-range rental price for the public,” Grimes said.

An interior shot of the Hoover Lake House at Howard Lake along Muncipal Lane. The building since has been torn down due to structural problems.

An interior shot of the Hoover Lake House at Howard Lake along Muncipal Lane. The building since has been torn down due to structural problems.

The Hoover Lake House next to Howard Lake along Municipal Lane, in the process of demolition.

