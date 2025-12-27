Hoover Sun Best of 2025: 5 storylines to watch in 2026

Hoover heads into 2026 with big decisions on the table — from regional retail identity to how fast growth should happen and where. These five storylines reflect a city trying to evolve its footprint, reimagine legacy spaces and stay ahead of the curve on infrastructure and investment.

Galleria reimagining: A consultant’s two-phase, two-site concept would demolish the former Sears and current Macy’s footprints, replacing them with 542 residential units, an 1,100-seat Center for the Arts, 44,000 square feet of new retail and 44,000 square feet of green space. Estimated investment: $241 million. The study cites declining visits since 2019, tempered office/hotel demand and a national template of converting underused retail to dense, walkable mixed-use. The mayor-elect called the scope too narrow, and several council members questioned the residential mix and the sharp reduction in retail square footage.

Tattersall Park: The city council’s rezoning decision will determine whether the Village Center goes truly mixed-use (condos or age-restricted residential, hotel/retail, potential library space) or remains commercial-first. Active sites will keep filling while developers tune density, traffic mitigations and tenant mix in real time.

Valleydale280 at Inverness: The 200,000-square-foot center across from Inverness Corners cleared Hoover, Shelby County and ALDOT after dropping a gas station and liquor store and rerouting truck access. Openings are targeted for late 2026. The developer projects about 500 jobs and close to $5.5 million a year in combined city and county revenues. A city-funded traffic study will revisit access on Inverness Center Drive.

Trader Joe’s effect: The May 14 opening (16,000 square feet in Riverchase Crossing, aided by a capped $1.7-million sales-tax rebate) is already catalyzing façade refreshes and second-wave tenants. Watch whether the U.S. 31/Riverchase corridor captures the spillover — including the big-box vacancies across Lorna.

Growth and annexation: With Collier Valley, can Hoover add rooftops and square footage while solving traffic and protecting schools? 2026 brings decisions on the western bypass phasing, the Exit 9 timeline and whether future additions lean mixed-use over subdivisions.