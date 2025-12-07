Hoover Sun Best of 2025: 5 stories that shaped 2025

by

Hoover’s 2025 was marked by transition, championship banners and strategic development. A shift in city leadership reset priorities. Two basketball programs reached historic highs. And one westward annexation set the table for years of infrastructure and zoning decisions. These five stories reflect a city balancing tradition and transformation.

Elections reset City Hall: The mayoral flip and competitive council races (with runoffs seating Ashley Lovell and returning Gene Smith) changed the center of gravity — and the calendar for big decisions. Derzis signaled a different style, a forensic look at the books and a coalition approach with a refurbished council.

Hoover hoops, dynastic edition: The boys finished 35-0, the first 7A program to run the table, while the girls won a fifth straight state title. Scott Ware kept the “this year only” ethos; Krystle Johnson kept the #Drive2Five standard. The boys’ core (Brown, Salim London, Jarett Fairley & Co.) matured from freshman heartbreak to three-peat certainty; the girls won again despite injuries and departures.

SEC Baseball x Hoover Met 2.0: A new 16-team, single-elimination format brought bigger stakes and fewer games; Vanderbilt claimed the trophy. Total attendance: 159,984 (with two fewer games), average per game 10,666 — a tick up year over year. The venue kept pace: phase-by-phase improvements now total $23.2 million in three years, including new chairbacks (more cupholders, fewer bleachers), a 4,250-square-foot Omaha Club, a concourse refresh and a right-field fan area.

School leadership moves, steady hands: Kristi Sayers took the helm at Hoover High in July, returning to a district she knows after seven years leading Oak Mountain HS. Kari Tibbs stepped in as assistant principal at Deer Valley Elementary; Andrea Fordham became principal at R.F. Bumpus Middle.

Go west with Collier Valley: The city annexed 169 acres between Trace Crossings, Blackridge and South Shades Crest, to be combined with 162 acres from Blackridge for Collier Valley: 331 homes plus up to 150,000 square feet of commercial. The trade-offs were clear: pressure on services and schools vs. wins on traffic and land use. Signature Homes agreed to build most of a western bypass linking Morgan Road (Jefferson County 52) to South Shades Crest and to stub a connector toward Blackridge Parkway, all tying into the anticipated I-459 Exit 9. A state mine-reclamation grant would help pay for the roadwork; zoning must land within three years or the annexation unwinds.