Hoover Steaks & Wines serves nostalgic school lunch with gourmet twist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Steaks & Wines

Hoover Steaks & Wines will host its August Wine Dinner, "Adult School Lunch," on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m.

The themed dining experience puts a gourmet spin on familiar school lunch favorites, pairing six elevated takes on cafeteria classics with wines selected by importer Will Abner.

Held at Hoover Steaks & Wines, 5868 Elsie Road, the evening is designed as a playful celebration of back-to-school season while showcasing creative food and wine pairings.

Tickets are $125 per person and are available through the Hoover Steaks & Wines website.