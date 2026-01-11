Hoover Sports Park East north entrance closed for electric work

× Expand Map from Hoover Parks and Recreation Department webstie The city of Hoover has closed the north entrance to Hoover Sports Park East, off Old Rocky Ridge Road, so workers can repalce the park's electricity grid.

The north entrance is the one between the soccer fields and the softball/baseball fields and the one leading to the pedestrian bridge over the Cahaba River.

The south entrance between the A&B hubs of the baseball/softball fields remains open for park access.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the park and ask everyone to please follow posted signage for your safety,” parks and recreation officials said on the department’s Facebook page.

The Hoover City Council in October approved spending $3,675,000 to replace the entire electrical system at Hoover Sports Park East, pushing the total cost of fixing the park’s electrical problems to $4,525,000.

The electricity at the park was shut off in early 2025 due to dangerous electrical currents being detected on multiple fences. An engineering company was hired to investigate and determined that the electrical problems were pervasive throughout the park. Damaged cables were pushing currents onto the fences in multiple areas, causing a safety hazard.