Hoover splash pad opens May 15 for 2025 pool season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Noah Ballard, 7, of Columbia, MD, plays in the water at the Hoover Splash Pad on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 while visiting family. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Department is officially opening the splash pad at the Explore Playground at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Thursday, May 15.

The splash pad offers water play structures in a very shallow pool of water and is designed to include all children.

Hours for the splash pad are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The splash pad is closed on Mondays for cleaning and maintenance.