Hoover Service Club to hold "meet and greet" for prospective members

The Hoover Service Club is having a special “meet and greet” event this Thursday, April 8, to give women who may be interested in joining the club an opportunity to meet club members and learn more about what the club does.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road and will be held mostly outdoors on the veranda, Second Vice President Debbie Rutherford said.

The Hoover Service Club was organized by Flora Mae Pike and 10 other women in 1975 with the sole purpose of “helping others” in the Hoover community. Today, the club has more than 125 civic-minded and service-minded women who give of their time and talents to help meet needs in the community.

Since 1975, the group has raised and given more than $550,000 in donations to charitable organizations and college scholarships. The group holds monthly meetings at the Hoover Country Club.

To RSVP for Thursday’s “meet and greet” event, contact Vicki Nutter at 205-979-8017 or jacknutter3@gmail.com, or Joan Purse at 205-253-2549 or pursejoan@gmail.com.