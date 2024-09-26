Photo recap: A rolling good time with Hoover Service Club's Bingo and Brunch

1 of 23
Crystal Bowles tries to break a tie to win at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
2 of 23
Suzette Clark-Walker shows off the bingo board designs at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
3 of 23
Hoover Service Club member wins a $25 gift card at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
4 of 23
Bonnie Cambell checks over member's card at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
5 of 23
Suzette Clark-Walker shows off the bingo board designs at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
6 of 23
Debbie Rutherford and Bonnie Campbell laugh over a bingo round at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
7 of 23
Will Lochamy calling the bingo round Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
8 of 23
Crystal Bowles awaits the confirmation of her bingo win at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
9 of 23
Will Lochamy calling the bingo round Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
10 of 23
Hoover Service Club member awaits the bingo number calling at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
11 of 23
Hoover Service Club member Libby Davis after winning a gift card at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
12 of 23
Hoover Service Club member awaits the bingo number calling at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
13 of 23
Cocktail bar at the Hoover Country Club during the luncheon hour of the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
14 of 23
Bingo spinner at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
15 of 23
Hoover Service Club member checks over a winner's bingo card at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
16 of 23
2024 President of HSC, Debra Taylor, at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
17 of 23
L to R: Debra Taylor, Tynette Lynch, Stephanie McClinton, Steve McClinton (Hoover City Councilman), and Bonnie Campbell and Suzette walker at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
18 of 23
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
L to R: Bonnie Cambell and Suzette Clark-Walker, chairs at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
19 of 23
L to R: Bonnie Cambell, Debra Taylor, and Suzette Clark-Walker at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
20 of 23
Will Lochamy and Steve McClinton at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
21 of 23
Stephanie McClinton and Steve McClinton (Hoover City Councilman) at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
22 of 23
23 of 23
Stephanie McClinton and Debbie Rutherford at the Hoover Service Club Bingo and Bash on September 26, 2024 at Hoover Country Club. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
On September 26, 2024, 80 wonderful ladies in the Hoover Service Club participated in a Bingo and Brunch Bash at Hoover Country Club. The contributions made by the bingo card purchases went to their annual fundraising goals for scholarships and community service. The bingo rounds were called by local radio host for Birmingham Mountain Radio, Will Lochamy. Hoover City Councilman Steve McClinton made an appearance as well.
Visit Hoover Service Club's website to see how you can participate in upcoming events or contribute to their cause.