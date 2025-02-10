Hoover Service Club's 2025 Hearts in Harmony Gala set for Feb. 22

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220305_Hearts_in_Harmony17 Nearly 130 peope attended the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Among the guests were, from left, Jay and Charlene Young, Susette Clark-Walker and Tracy Walker

The Hoover Service Club’s 13th annual Hearts in Harmony Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Hoover Country Club.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the organization, with proceeds going to college scholarships for Hoover and Spain Park high school students and to fund grants to other nonprofits such as Hoover Helps and local food banks.

The night is scheduled to start with a silent auction and cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner and live auction in the room next door at 7 p.m. This year’s gala will have a Mardi Gras theme, and the emcee for the night is Will Lochamy, a radio host with Birmingham Mountain Radio.

The live auction will include:

A six-night stay in Dublin, Ennis and Killarney, Ireland, including an overnight stay in the historic Clontarf Castle and tours and tickets for other sites

A seven-night stay in a private villa in Tuscany, Italy for up to four people; includes a private cooking class and dinner, tours and tastings at two wineries, a private driver, breakfast prepared daily by a chef, daily maid service and booking and concierge service

A three-night stay in The Setting Inn in Willametta Valley in Oregon wine country with wine tastings, lunch, a chauffeur for four people and booking and concierge service

Tickets for the Hearts in Harmony Gala cost $150 per person, $75 of which is tax-deductible. To make a reservation, call 205-222-8189 or visit hooverserviceclub.com. Reservations are requested by Feb. 15.