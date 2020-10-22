Hoover Service Club raises $18,000 for scholarships, charity with new fall event

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony19 Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw auctions off a handmade Auburn quilt at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony4 Roy and Elaine Thompson check out items in the silent auction at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony18 Hoover Service Club member Lynda Wasden holds up artwork from Griffith Art Gallery that was given away as a door prize at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony15 Beth Whitfield of Yellow Bicycle Catering, at left, serves a gourmet boxed meal to Debbie Rutherford at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony17 Fifty-five people attended the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Among the guests, from left, were Phyllis Stone, Grady Stone and Vicki Nutter. × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony7 Jackson Doyle, left, and Jackson Hanks of the Hoover Rhythm & Jazz Combo from Hoover High School perform at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony1 Fifty-five people attended the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony20 Hoover Councilman John Lyda, at left, auctions off a handmade Alabama quilt at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, as fellow Councilman Mike Shaw observes. × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony23 The Hoover Service Club held its fall 2020 Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony11 The Hoover Servive Club held its fall 2020 Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. This was the program given to guests. × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony16 Fifty-five people attended the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Among the guests, from left, were Pam Edwards, Jean Ingram, Liz Elliott and Bonnie Campbell. × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony12 Steve and Stephanie McClinton were among 55 guests at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony13 Hoover Service Club President Pam Crider welcomes guests to the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony6 Jackson Hanks (keyboard) and Ethan Heywood (drums) of the Hoover Rhythm & Jazz Combo from Hoover High School perform at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony8 Judy and Dan McDaniel were among 55 guests at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony9 Betty Moulton puts in a bid on a silent auction item while her husband, Chris, watches at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony2 Jan Harris bids on a necklace from Steeds Jewelers in a silent auction at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony5 Hoover Councilman John Lyda, left, and Pat Lynch chat during the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony3 Pam Edwards bids on homemade cheese straws in a silent auction at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony14 Fifty-five people attended the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Among the guests, from left, were Don Wasden, Ben and Jana Walker and Dan McDaniel. × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony10 Fifty-five people attended the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Among the guests were, from left, Jimmie and Mona Stephens, Cathy Pilcher and Tommy Hudson. × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony22 Ryan and Kim Allen, at left, bought this handmade University of Alabama quilt for $300 in an auction at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Hoover Councilman John Lyda, at right, was the auctioneer for the quilt. × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201022_Hearts_in_Harmony21 University of Alabama graduate James Pitts, at left, bought this handmade Auburn quilt for $350 for his wife, Auburn University graduate Liesa Pitts (center) in an auction at the Hoover Service Club's Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, at right, was the auctioneer for the quilt. Prev Next

The Hoover Service Club raised about $18,000 for college scholarships and charities with a new fall fundraiser held at Aldridge Gardens Thursday night, an organizer of the event said on Friday.

Fifty-five people attended the event, called "Hearts in Harmony: Autumn in the Gardens."

The fall outdoor fundraiser was held in lieu of the typical larger indoor event at the Hoover Country Club this coming February because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hoover Service Club decided a smaller, outdoor event would be a safer alternative and plans to hold a second smaller fundraiser in the spring, said Lynda Wasden, one of the organizers of Thursday’s event.

Still, organizers were willing to accommodate up to 100 people Thursday night but didn’t sell that many tickets. Wasden said many people were hesitant to come to the fundraiser due to COVID-19 and gave donations instead of buying tickets. Tickets for the event were $125.

The club also raised money with a silent auction at the event and a live auction for Alabama and Auburn quilts handmade by Hoover resident Wayne Wallace.

The auction was conducted by Hoover councilmen John Lyda and Mike Shaw. Lyda, an Alabama alumnus, took bids for the Alabama quilt, while Shaw, an Auburn graduate, auctioned off the Auburn quilt at the same time.

James Pitts, an Alabama alumnus, bought the Auburn quilt for his wife Liesa Pitts, an Auburn graduate, for $350, while the Alabama quilt went to Ryan and Kim Allen for $300.

The fundraiser was held under the pavilion at Aldridge and was catered by Yellow Bicycle Catering. The company provided a gourmet boxed meal that included a Southern apple salad, homemade focaccia bread, sweet tea smoked lemon chicken, crushed potatoes, savory glazed carrots and green beans, and white chocolate bread pudding with warm bourbon sauce.

The Hoover Rhythm & Jazz Combo from Hoover High School provided music.

Wasden said even though the event was smaller than usual, people seemed to have a really fun night.

She was pleased they were able to raise money for scholarships and the various charities the group supports, even it wasn’t as much as the $51,000 raised at the Hearts in Harmony event held at the Hoover Country Club this past February.

The Service Club this spring gave out $45,000 in college scholarships to 13 seniors at Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

The club also supports a variety of charities. Exact recipients have not been decided for the coming year, but Wasden said she imagines food banks will be among those to receive money from the club because of the great needs for food in the community this year.

To learn more about the Hoover Service Club or to make a donation, go to hooverserviceclub.com.