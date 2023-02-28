Hoover Service Club plans 2023 Hearts in Harmony gala

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Joyce Byrd, left, and Lois Taylor look at silent auction items at the Hoover Service Club’s Hearts in Harmony fundraiser at the Hoover Country Club in March 2022.

The Hoover Service Club is gearing up for its 2023 Hearts in Harmony spring fundraiser on March 18.

Club members are inviting the public to the Hoover Country Club for a “surf and turf” dinner and auction. The night begins at 6 p.m. with a reception, cash bar and silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction in the adjacent dining room.

The silent auction typically includes things such as a basket with gift cards to multiple restaurants in Hoover, wine packages, artwork and jewelry.

The live auction often includes a variety of trips and sporting event packages and this year will definitely include an Orange Beach getaway in a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at the Caribe Resort in Orange Beach, event chairwoman Susette Clark-Walker said.

People will be able to view the live auction items in advance online at the Hoover Service Club’s website, beginning March 4, Clark-Walker said. Some items will have a “buy now” price that allows people to purchase them without having to wait for the live auction, she said.

Hoover Council President John Lyda is slated to be the auctioneer once again, and Will Lochamy of “The Morning Blend with Reg and Will” on Birmingham Mountain Radio will be the emcee.

The Hearts in Harmony gala is the Hoover Service Club’s biggest fundraiser each year and last year netted $26,000, Clark-Walker said. Proceeds go toward college scholarships and charities supported by the club. Last year, the group raised a total of $60,000 in cash and in-kind donations from all its events and meetings, Clark-Walker said.

Tickets for Hearts in Harmony cost $135 each, with $50 being tax-deductible. Tickets can be purchased at hooverserviceclub.com through March 10.