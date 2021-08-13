Hoover sees sizable gain in population from 2010

×
Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media
Hoover City Hall
Hoover City Hall on Monday, March 16, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson
The city of Hoover saw a 13% increase in its population from 2010 to 2020, according to latest census data.
The city’s population grew from 81,619 in 2010 to 92,606 in 2020, according to the data.
Here’s how that compares to other cities in the area:
- Chelsea: 14,982
- Trussville: 26,123
- Mountain Brook: 22,461
- Homewood: 26,414
- Birmingham: 200,733
- Vestavia Hills: 39,102
In terms of demographics, the city is 53% female, and is 71% white, 19% Black, 6% Hispanic and 5% Asian. Slightly more than half of the population is between the ages of 18 and 65.
The median value of owner-occupied housing is $291,000, with an ownership rate of just under 70%. The median household income is $89,452, with a poverty rate of 6.2%.