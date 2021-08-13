Hoover sees sizable gain in population from 2010

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover City Hall Hoover City Hall on Monday, March 16, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The city of Hoover saw a 13% increase in its population from 2010 to 2020, according to latest census data.

The city’s population grew from 81,619 in 2010 to 92,606 in 2020, according to the data.

Here’s how that compares to other cities in the area:

Chelsea: 14,982

Trussville: 26,123

Mountain Brook: 22,461

Homewood: 26,414

Birmingham: 200,733

Vestavia Hills: 39,102

In terms of demographics, the city is 53% female, and is 71% white, 19% Black, 6% Hispanic and 5% Asian. Slightly more than half of the population is between the ages of 18 and 65.

The median value of owner-occupied housing is $291,000, with an ownership rate of just under 70%. The median household income is $89,452, with a poverty rate of 6.2%.