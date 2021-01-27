Hoover schools seek greater land donation with Everlee development

× 1 of 6 Expand Everlee master plan Signature Homes, Marbury Properties and CCN are proposing to build 2,344 homes on 833 acres in a development being called Everlee, between the Lake Cyrus and Ross Bridge communities in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210126_Hoover_P&Z2 Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Mike Wood, at left, and Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice, also a zoning board member, listen to discussion about the Everlee development at zoning board work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210126_Hoover_P&Z1 Hoover City Planner Mac Martin talks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Everlee development during a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210126_Hoover_P&Z4 Bob Lawry, the Hoover school system's coordinator of student services, talks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Everlee development during a zoning board work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210126_Hoover_P&Z5 Nathan Reed, a member of the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, talks about the impact of the Everlee development during a zoning board work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 210126_Hoover_P&Z3 Hoover school board President Deanna Bamman speaks to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission about the Everlee development during a zoning board work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Prev Next

Hoover school officials say the school system could handle the 700 additional students the system would gain from the proposed 833-acre Everlee development between Lake Cyrus and Ross Bridge.

However, school officials are still crunching numbers to see the impact of Everlee when combined with other homes already approved but not yet built in western Hoover, said Bob Lawry, the director of student services.

To help better accommodate future needs, school leaders say they would like the developers of Everlee to donate 45 to 60 acres for a potential future school site rather than just 20 acres.

That would enable the school system to build either an elementary school, middle school or small high school rather than just an elementary school, school board President Deanna Bamman told the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night.

At this point, it’s more likely the school system would need a middle school, but it’s too early to tell, Bamman said. What the school system needs is options, she said.

When asked how she felt about the Everlee development as a whole, Bamman said she’s not opposed to growth in the city.

“Overall, it looks like a good plan for the city,” she said. “We’ve just got to think about the students and our obligation to all of them. … We’ve got to make sure we can educate all the kids that may be coming our way. We’ve got to make sure that we’re being forward thinkers.”

The school system currently has a lot of capacity to add students at the elementary level in western Hoover, Bamman said.

With the most recent rezoning that took place, South Shades Crest Elementary (pre-kindergarten-second grade) and Brock’s Gap Intermediate School (grades 3-5) have a combined 839 students, meaning they are at 51% capacity currently, school system records show.

Everlee likely would add 322 more students when fully built out, putting those schools at 71% capacity.

“We’re not worried about that,” Bamman said.

There is more concern at the middle and high school levels. Everlee alone is expected to add 161 students to Bumpus Middle School and 215 students to Hoover High School when fully built out, school system projections indicate.

Bumpus, currently with 1,122 students, is now at 81% of capacity, and Hoover High, with 2,768 students, currently is at 90% of capacity, school system records show. The additional students from Everlee alone would put Bumpus at 93% of capacity and Hoover High at 97% of capacity, and that doesn’t count additional students that likely will come from other homes approved but yet to be built in communities such as Blackridge.

Tera Simmons, interim superintendent for Hoover City Schools, said school leaders don’t like to go above 95% of capacity.

Having said that, there are potential ways to expand capacity without building a completely new school, Bamman said. Those include sending more students to the Riverchase Career Connection Center for career training and utilizing what is now called Hoover Hall.

Hoover Hall is a separate building near Hoover High that now houses the Second Chance program for students with discipline issues. It has four classrooms and currently also is being used at times for testing and professional development for faculty and staff. It includes a small cafeteria and a few offices as well, Simmons said.

TIMING OF DEVELOPMENT

The number of students coming from new developments is not the only concern, Lawry said. Timing is also important, he said.

The city of Hoover, in an annexation agreement from 1993, already has promised U.S. Steel it can develop 1,944 homes on an 873-acre property south of Morgan Road referred to as the Trigger Creek property. Signature Homes and Marbury Properties, the two primary developers for Everlee, are proposing to buy the development rights for those homes and move them to Everlee.

However, Lawry noted that two years ago, the Trigger Creek property was not expected to be developed for 10 years. Signature Homes and Marbury Properties are ready to move forward with development of Everlee now and expect they could have people living there as early as 2023.

Lawry noted that it doesn’t take very long to build homes, but it will take at least three years to get another school built if one is deemed necessary.

Bamman and Simmons said school officials feel good about the current level of communication and cooperation between the school system and city and said it’s imperative that such cooperation continue so school officials can adequately plan for the future.

Simmons said it’s truly a collaborative effort to figure out the best solutions for the school system. “It’s more than just one or two people,” she said. “Everybody comes to the table to look and see what are the best options.”

TRIGGER CREEK DEANNEXATION

Mike Wood, chairman of the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, said that, overall, he thinks Everlee is an excellent development, but he does have some concerns with the plan presented.

With the mixed-use “village center” and “town center” sections of Everlee proposed, he’s concerned whether the developers are providing enough parking spaces. Parking has been an issue in some of the more dense developments in other parts of the city, he said.

City Planner Mac Martin said the developers have revised their initial proposal to double the amount of parking initially proposed for the more dense sections of the development.

Also, approval of the plan for Everlee is contingent on the city agreeing to deannex the Trigger Creek property, and Wood said he would like to see the city keep the Trigger Creek property in Hoover.

Ben Wieseman, another member of the zoning board, said if Trigger Creek were deannexed, U.S. Steel could develop the property in another jurisdiction.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, who is the council’s representative on the zoning board, said deannexation of the Trigger Creek property makes sense in some regard but questioned whether that is what Hoover needs for its future.

“At some point, the city may want to grow again,” Shaw said.

Some council members are concerned about deannexing 873 acres, Shaw said. He expects Morgan Road to be a commercial corridor and would prefer to have the property fronting Morgan Road as commercial property, he said.

Shaw said conversations are taking place between city officials and U.S. Steel about options for Trigger Creek other than deannexation.

Bamman said if Trigger Creek stays in the city and includes residential property, the school system would have to take that into account as well as it plans for the future.

Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission was a special work session solely to discuss Everlee. No action was taken.

The Everlee development plan is scheduled for a vote by the zoning board on Feb. 8. Any vote by the zoning board would be a recommendation to the Hoover City Council, which has the final say on zoning matters.

The council also would be the one to consider annexation of the Everlee property. It currently is in unincorporated Jefferson County and approved for up to 2,800 residential units.

If the development is brought into Hoover, the proposal is for 2,344 residential units, with 600 of them restricted for people ages 55 and older and without school-age children.