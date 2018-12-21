Hoover Schools plan more than $35 million in capital projects

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools This aerial shot shows the 18-classroom addition planned on the west side of Berry Middle School.

The year 2019 could include several big capital projects for Hoover City Schools.

After students return from winter break, Hoover High School should be ready to open its new $5.4 million, 34,000-square-foot band suite that was under construction for most of 2018.

But the school system is making an even larger investment — $18 million — in the Riverchase Career Connection Center, a skilled trades center for high school students scheduled to open in August at the site of what was Pelham’s Riverchase Middle School.

And the school board is eyeing $14.1 million worth of classroom additions at Berry Middle School and Bluff Park Elementary to handle growing enrollment.

HOOVER HIGH BAND SUITE

Hoover High band director Ryan Fitchpatrick said he is excited about the new band suite, which was needed to accommodate growth in the band program.

It includes a central room large enough to seat 600 people and surrounded by practice rooms for smaller groups and storage space for instruments and equipment, said Tracy Hobson, operations coordinator for the school system.

The school’s original band room isn’t large enough to hold all of the 360 marching band students, including the color guard and Buccanettes dance line, Fitchpatrick said. And the band is only going to get larger as bigger groups of students move up from Bumpus and Simmons middle schools, Fitchpatrick said.

In several years, he expects the marching band to have 400 members, which is about the size of the Million Dollar Band at the University of Alabama, he said.

Also, the band program is more than just the marching band, Fitchpatrick said. It includes four symphonic bands, three jazz ensembles, jazz combos, a music theory program, junior varsity and varsity Buccanette dance lines, junior varsity and varsity color guard units and a percussion ensemble, he said.

RIVERCHASE CAREER CONNECTION CENTER

The new skilled trades center at the former Riverchase Middle School represents a change in mindset about the mission of Hoover schools, Superintendent Kathy Murphy.

There is a misconception that all high school students are going to go to college and come back with a degree in their hands, the superintendent told the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce in November.

But, “regardless of what your mom said, I don’t think all students have to go to college,” she said. “There are lots of people out there gainfully employed and making good, decent money, and they’ve never stepped on a college campus.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that only 69 percent of the nation’s high school graduates go to college, Murphy said. Hoover’s percentage is higher than that, but the question is still whether those students not going to college are prepared for the workforce, she said.

“It sounded good to say we’re serving all students and we’re all about all students and that we’re meeting all students’ needs, but that’s been a lot of rhetoric, and I’m not sure as your superintendent I can substantiate that with proof,” Murphy said.

Test results indicate that while 93 percent of students from Hoover City Schools graduate high school within four years, only 84 percent of them are deemed ready for college or a career, she said.

It’s her opinion that they all ought to be ready for college or a career. Parents expect that outcome after going to school 180 days per year for 12 years, she said.

The new Riverchase Career Connection Center will offer instruction in five areas: building sciences (carpentry, electrical, welding and heating and air conditioning); culinary arts and hospitality (cooking, serving and event planning); cyber innovation (computer programming, networking, coding and cyber security); health sciences (nursing, pharmacy and home health care) and fire and emergency services.

The Cyber Innovation Academy will be a re-creation of the information technology academies that were shut down at Hoover and Spain Park for this school year, Murphy said. Those academies were closed because they weren’t preparing students well enough and needed to be retooled with a different focus, she said.

The Culinary Arts and Hospitality Academy will be an expansion of the family and consumer science program (commonly known as home economics), Murphy said. While the former focused more on cooking at home, this academy will be geared more to equip students for commercial cooking, she said.

The Health Sciences Academy will include a simulated emergency room, operating room and the back half of an ambulance built into a learning space to give students hands-on training.

The Fire and Emergency Services Academy will be done in collaboration with the Hoover Fire Department and Shelton State Community College and will include a fire engine bay with a real fire truck.

“This is going to be state-of-the-art,” Murphy said.

Currently, Hoover students can earn career certifications for Microsoft office, engineering, accounting and financial services, CPR, patient care technician, food service and building sciences.

The building sciences certifications are currently offered through a partnership with the Academy of Craft Training in Birmingham. Hoover is not competing with that program, but it can take only 50 Hoover students and there is a greater demand, Murphy said.

The Riverchase Career Connection Center will allow Hoover to offer certifications in carpentry, electrical work, welding, cooking, food service management, information technology, home health care, pharmacy and fire and emergency medical services (the latter with eight additional units from Shelton State Community College), Murphy said.

“We’re going to stop talking about it, and we’re going to start working like we mean ‘all students,’” she said. “We’re embracing the passions of our students, and then we’re supporting them in discovering their purpose, and then we’re preparing them for their professions. That’s what I believe great school districts and what great educators do, and you should expect nothing less than that.”

CLASSOOM ADDITIONS

Murphy also is soon hoping to begin an 18-classroom addition at Berry Middle School that is expected to cost $7.5 million, an eight-classroom addition at Bluff Park Elementary School that is expected to cost $5.7 million, and the demolition of certain older buildings on the Bluff Park campus and renovation of others, which is expected to cost about $920,000 combined.

The Berry Middle School classroom addition, which would include six classrooms on three levels, is the most critical one, Murphy said. But the Bluff Park project probably won’t be far behind, she said.

School officials realize that people in Bluff Park are passionate about their community and the Bluff Park school, and they want to be respectful with the historic nature of parts of that school campus, Murphy said.

The proposal is to keep and renovate the oldest portion of the buildings along Park Avenue, including the cafetorium, and tear down the other buildings not currently in use to make room for new construction and additional parking, she said.

Some of the older buildings are too compromised to put more money into them, she said.

OTHER PROJECTS

School officials also have budgeted $1.5 million for a partial roof replacement at Hoover High School and $1.5 million for heating and air conditioning, paving and painting projects at various schools.

