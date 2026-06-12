Hoover school resource officers training for lethal school threats

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The Hoover Police Department on Monday will begin three days of training at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School for its school resource officers, preparing them on how to face lethal school threats in situations where they are alone.

Twenty-two Hoover officers are scheduled to take part in the training, offered through the National Association of School Resource Officers, which also is based in Hoover, said Kaitlin Candelaria, a NASRO spokeswoman.

Hoover will be the first department in Alabama to host the School Resource Officer Tactical Assailant Response course, NASRO Executive Director Mo Canady said in a news release.

“Solo response to assailant situations in schools requires a highly specialized skill set that we want to see all SROs equipped with,” Canady said. “We are excited to see Hoover continue to lead the way in creating safer schools for Alabama students.”

The new course was developed in collaboration with High Threat Training Group, a company that prepares public safety professionals for high-risk operations. It combines tactical training, decision making and force-on-force exercises. It highlights use-of-force decisions, including de-escalation strategies and the appropriate application of force in dynamic, complex environments.

“Seconds are precious in an active assailant event, and a fast, safe and effective SRO response saves lives,” Canady said. “This course will prepare SROs to serve as the first line of defense, ready to immediately confront threats to their school campuses.”

NASRO is conducting the STAR training across the country this summer.