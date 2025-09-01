Hoover school board to hold public hearings on 2026 budget

× Expand Adobe stock photo combined with Hoover Sun file photo

The Hoover Board of Education plans to have two public hearings on its proposed 2026 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The first public hearing is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., and the second one is set for 4:30 p.m. The school board likely will vote on the 2026 budget after the second public hearing at its regular monthly meeting.

The 2026 fiscal year begins Oct. 1. The fiscal 2025 budget approved a year ago forecasted $258 million in expenditures through the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30. As of the end of June (at the nine-month mark in the fiscal year), the district had spent about $185 million and taken in $223 million in revenues.

The district’s overall fund balance stood at $188 million as of June 30. The district’s reserve fund had enough money in it to cover a full year’s worth of expenses, but numerous capital project expenditures that took place this summer should reduce that amount, school board President Alan Paquette said.

See the most recent financial statement approved by the school board here and the 2025 Hoover Board of Education budget here.