Hoover school board hires Cocke as fine arts specialist for district

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Brian Cocke has been appointed as the Hoover school district's fine arts specialist for the entire school district.

The Hoover Board of Education this week approved the hiring of a fine arts specialist for the entire school district.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox recommended Brian Cocke, a drama teacher at Trace Crossings and Gwin elementary schools, for the new role.

In this role, Cocke will support fine arts across the district and provide support for the district’s new performing arts center at Hoover High School.

Cocke brings more than 23 years of experience as an educator, leader and advocate for the arts. His career began in Jefferson County Schools as a music specialist, where he sponsored choir and drama clubs, served on district-level curriculum, textbook and advisory committees, and was recognized as a Teacher of the Year finalist for the Jefferson County district.

He currently teaches more than 1,200 students in 60 drama classes at Trace Crossings and Gwin and coordinates a variety of drama and schoolwide programs.

Cocke also has presented at various conferences and held many leadership roles, including the festival director for the Alabama Conference of Theatre, where he coordinates the Trumbauer State High School Theatre Festival, an event involving more than 125 schools, 2,800 students, 150 directors and more than 140 volunteers.

His responsibilities have included overseeing registration, budgets, scheduling and member services, and securing host venues while also developing a custom registration database, judging system and member website. Additionally, he has often served as a teaching artist with Red Mountain Theatre, further demonstrating his dedication to the arts and his own personal and professional growth as an artist.

"I am truly excited to see this position come to fruition in Hoover City Schools,” Maddox said in a news release. “Our fine arts teachers and school leaders have long recognized the value of having an advocate at the central office level. Dr. Cocke’s vast experience and deep passion for the arts make him an outstanding leader to enhance and expand fine arts programs across our district."

As the district’s fine arts specialist, Cocke will collaborate with teachers and administrators to develop, refine and implement a districtwide fine arts curriculum aligned with state and national standards. He will provide professional development, instructional support and resources to elevate the quality of instruction in visual arts, music, theater and dance. His role will also include facilitating workshops, training sessions and peer collaborations to build instructional capacity among arts educators while promoting the integration of fine arts into other academic subjects to foster cross-curricular learning.

"It is an honor to take on this role and work with such talented educators, students and community members," Cocke said in the news release. "I look forward to showcasing the fine arts in Hoover City Schools and building upon our strong tradition of excellence."

Cocke is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and educational specialist degrees in vocal/choral music education. He received his doctorate in organizational development and leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Cocke will officially begin in this new role in March.