Hoover Salute to Service Veterans Day program is Friday, Nov. 7

The city of Hoover is hosting a Salute to Veterans event Friday morning to honor all veterans of the U.S. armed services.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex and will include recognition of the 2025 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Freedom Award winner and nominees, said Kelly Peoples, the city’s events manager.

There also will be a flag-lowering ceremony, music by the Hoover High School jazz band and a light breakfast by Biscuit Belly, People said. Retired Army Maj. Gen. David Burford is scheduled to be the master of ceremonies.