Hoover's 4th on the First returns with fireworks, food and family entertainment

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Hoover

Hoover will kick off Independence Day festivities early with the return of 4th on the First on Wednesday, July 1, at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Presented by the City of Hoover in partnership with iHeart Media, the free event has become one of the city's signature summer traditions, drawing thousands of residents and visitors for an evening of patriotic entertainment and family-friendly activities.

This year's celebration will feature a variety of live performances and attractions, including the internationally known ZOOperstars!, a cast of inflatable animal characters famous for their appearances at sporting events across the country. Guests can also watch the high-flying stunts of XPogo, a team of professional athletes who perform gravity-defying tricks using extreme pogo sticks.

Live music and entertainment will be provided throughout the evening, including performances by Bucket Ruckus and LuminArts Entertainment.

One of the night's most anticipated spectacles will be the Hoover City Council Hot Dog Eating Contest, where local elected officials will compete for community bragging rights in a lighthearted showdown.

Food specials will include $1 hot dogs, $2 beers and giant apple pie, along with other ballpark favorites available throughout the event.

The evening concludes with a large-scale fireworks show launched from inside the Hoover Met Stadium, creating a dramatic finale visible throughout the complex.

Organizers encourage families to bring lawn chairs and arrive early to enjoy the entertainment, food and activities before the fireworks begin.

Admission is free.