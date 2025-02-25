Hoover's 2025 Arbor Day celebration is this Saturday, March 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautification Board People pick out trees at the city of Hoover's 2024 Arbor Day celebration at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Beautification Board is putting on its annual Arbor Day celebration this Saturday, March 1, at Aldridge Gardens from 8 to 11 a.m.

The city is giving away trees on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Trees to be given out include baldcypress, river birch, overcup oak, blackgum, hazelnut, sweetbay magnolia, sugar maple, red mulberry and Eastern redbuds.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato plans to read an Arbor Day proclamation in a ceremony about 8:15 a.m. There also will be activities and crafts for children (including a variety of educational vendors).

Participating groups include the 4-H Clubs, Wild Birds Unlimited, Wild Alabama, Hoover Girl Scout Troop #467, Hoover Green Teams, Cahaba River Society, Hoover Historical Society, Shelby County Master Gardeners, Oak Mountain Wildlife Center, Alabama Hydrangea Society, Veterans Association, Dahlia Society of Alabama, Alabama Audubon Society, Freshwater Land Trust, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service & Master Gardeners, Cool Green Trees, Cahaba RiverKeeper and the Birmingham Bonsai Society.

Southern Coffee & Waffles is scheduled to have its food truck there, and the Hoover Public Library’s bookmobile is supposed to be there, too.

Admission to the celebration is free. For more information, visit aldridgegardens.com or call 205-739-6558.