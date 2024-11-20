Hoover's 2024 Christmas tree lighting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A family poses for a photo during the city of Hoover's 2023 Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The city of Hoover is having its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. in the parking lot at Hoover City Hall.

Two students from Hoover schools will serve as this year’s official tree lighters. They are Regina Galicia-Castilleja, a fourth grader at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School who has gone through several surgeries to lengthen her leg so she can walk, and Margaret Ann Palmer, a second grader at Greystone Elementary who has battled kidney cancer.

The Brock’s Gap Intermediate School choir is scheduled to sing, and Will Lochamy, a Hoover resident who co-hosts The Morning Blend with Reg and Will on Birmingham Mountain Radio, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Whole Scoop will be serving complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, and Cookie Fix is scheduled to hand out sweet treats, said Kelly Peoples, events manager for the city. After the tree lighting, city officials expect a visit from Santa, who will be available for photos with kids at the Hoover Public Library next door. The library also will have take-home Christmas crafts for kids.

This event is free and open to the public. Overflow parking is available at the library.