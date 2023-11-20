Hoover's 2023 Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 28

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Christmas tree lighting 2017-19 Hundreds of people came to the city of Hoover's 2017 Christmas tree lighting at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

The city of Hoover will have its annual Christmas tree lighting in the parking lot at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with help from Gwin Elementary School fourth grader Jesse Humphryes, who underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Shades Mountain Elementary School’s choir will sing a couple of holiday songs, and the Shades of Blue jazz ensemble from Spain Park High School will entertain the crowd as well, Hoover events director Kelly Peoples said. There also will be Red Diamond coffee, hot chocolate and snacks.

Santa Claus is expected to arrive on a Hoover fire truck and make his way to the Hoover Library Plaza, where he will be available for photos with children, People said. Children also will have a chance to receive a take-home holiday craft.

Will Lochamy, a Hoover resident who is co-host of “The Morning Blend” show on Birmingham Mountain Radio, will serve as master of ceremonies for the tree lighting.