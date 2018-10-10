Hoover RV Park offers free spaces to Hurricane Michael evacuees

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover RV Park May 2017 The Hoover RV Park in Hoover, Alabama

The city of Hoover is providing free access to the Hoover RV Park at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for people fleeing Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane evacuees or people displaced by the hurricane can contact the Hoover RV Park at 205-739-7364 or email info@hoovermetplex.com. People must show proof of residency in areas affected by the hurricane.

“Being able to provide a safe and secure location to those who are fleeing Michael is the city of Hoover’s way of trying to help any and all families who are seeking refuge from these storms,” said John Sparks, general manager of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, in a news release.

The 170-space Hoover RV Park has water, sewer and electrical hookups and free wifi. Normally, rates for spaces there start at $35 per day, $220 per week or $725 per month.