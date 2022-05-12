Hoover residents, Realtors put on Fur the Love Gala and Silent Auction for Hand in Paw

Two Hoover residents and Realtors have organized a gala dinner and silent auction for this weekend to benefit the Hand in Paw nonprofit in Birmingham that seeks to improve human health and well-being through animal-assisted therapy.

The Fur the Love event is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Hand in Paw’s facility at 617 38th St. S. in Birmingham and will include dinner from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, drinks, live music and a silent auction, said Ashley Lemley, who organized the event with fellow Realtor Gina Musser.

The silent auction will include a Ring doorbell, $150 gift card to the Mia Moda boutique, a gift basket with dog paraphernalia, two Kendra Scott necklaces, a handmade quilt with dog faces all over it, a handwoven handbag, Hobo wallet, Alabama Goods merchandise, a Vera Bradley bag, gift certificates from numerous restaurants and a steak dinner for two delivered from the “Taste of Texas” restaurant in Houston along with two steak knives, a bottle of wine, wine glasses and “Taste of Texas” steak seasoning.

Lemley said she has been blown away by the generosity of all the businesses and individuals in the community who have donated items for the auction.

Two eighth grade students from the Alabama School of Fine Arts who call themselves Main Floor — Ethan Brown and Marielle Vientos — will provide acoustic entertainment, and guests also can view pet portraits and other art in a small art gallery, Lemley said.

Buffalo Rock has donated drinks and water, and Tito’s has donated vodka, with the signature cocktail for the night being the “Hair of the Dog,” Lemley said.

Tickets cost $100 each, with all proceeds from the event going to Hand in Paw. “They’re an amazing nonprofit organization,” Lemley said.

She and Musser already have raised close to $4,000 for Hand in Paw with Sips ‘N’ Strokes parties held every four to six weeks at Hand in Paw, she said. Their original goal for this “Fur the Love” gala was $20,000, but Lemley said it may end up being $10,000 to $15,000, based on ticket sales so far.

Given that this is a first-year event, “I think we’re doing pretty good,” Lemley said. “It’s just a busy time of year.”

Lemley and Musser work with RealtySouth out of the agency’s office on Acton Road and call their team “The Address Makeover Gals.” Lemley lives in Green Valley, and Musser lives in Ross Bridge.

Tickets will be on sale until just before the event begins and are available at the-address-makeover-gals.ticketleap.com/fur-the-love-gala-and-silent-auction/details or through the Hand in Paw website.