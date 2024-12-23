Hoover residents have new location to discard live Christmas trees

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Discarded live Christmas trees sit ready for pickup by Alabama Power in the parking lot at the football field at Hoover Sports Park Central in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The dropoff point for Christmas 2024 is at 300 Municipal Lane behind the Hoover Public Library between Dec. 26, 2024 and Jan. 31, 2025. Alabama Power plans to recycle the Christmas trees as fish habitats in its water reservoirs.

The city of Hoover once again is partnering with Alabama Power to repurpose live Christmas trees once the holiday is over.

But this year, there is a different dropoff location than last year. Last year, the trees could be dropped off at Hoover Sports Park Central, but this year the dropoff point has been moved two miles to the east at 300 Municipal Lane in a lot behind the Hoover Public Library.

People can drop their lives trees off at that location anytime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31, city officials said. Signs will be placed at the parking lot access point and dropoff spot.

Alabama Power plans to use the trees in a fish habitat enhancement program.

"Since 1993 we have been repurposing Christmas trees and building structures to place in our company-managed reservoirs as fish-attracting devices," Alabama Power said in a written statement. "We have recycled over 60,000 trees in that time. We bundle trees together and anchor them with concrete blocks, then record the locations with a GPS for the public to access. We usually work with fishing clubs, lake associations, school fishing teams or any interested parties to conduct this program."

As reservoirs age, the natural structure, trees and stumps that fish use as cover begin to deteriorate. Alabama Power is attempting to enhance those habitats. Algae forms on the Christmas trees, which attracts macro invertebrates and insect colonies, which in turn attract small fish. Ultimately, they will attract larger fish and then fishermen.

Colin Conner, Hoover’s horticulture and urban forestry manager, said in a written statement that the city values its relationship with Alabama Power and wants to support the company’s power-service efforts and environmental stewardship.

Hoover residents also can place their discarded Christmas trees curbside at their home for pickup and then place a request for “bulky item pickup” with the city. This request can be made in several ways, including through the My Hoover Connect app, by emailing myhooverconnect@hooveralabama.gov or by calling 205-739-7311.

However, trees that are picked up curbside will not be utilized in the Alabama Power program, city officials said.