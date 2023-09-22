Hoover residents get free document shredding this Saturday, Sept. 23

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220430_Celebrate_Hoover_Day2 Seth Watts of Shred-it helps a couple unload paper for shredding at Celebrate Hoover Day in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 20, 2022.

Hoover residents looking for a secure way to get rid of old documents or papers have another chance this Saturday at the Hoover Public Library.

The city is sponsoring a Community Shred Day in the library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Shred-It company will be there to shred people’s papers for them.

It’s a free service, but there is a limit of six banker-sized boxes per person.