Hoover resident receives Naval medal

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander of Submarine Group 7, presents submarine electronics technician Alan Boutell of Hoover with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a surprise award ceremony held at Submarine Group 7 headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, on April 29.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander of Submarine Group 7, presented submarine electronics technician Alan Boutell of Hoover with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a surprise award ceremony held at Submarine Group 7 headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, on April 29. Boutell received the award for his expertise in waterspace management during a critical equipment malfunction. His rapid response to a material discrepancy was instrumental in ensuring deployed units operated safely in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

– Submitted by U.S. Navy.