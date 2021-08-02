Hoover resident receives Naval medal

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander of Submarine Group 7, presented submarine electronics technician Alan Boutell of Hoover with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a surprise award ceremony held at Submarine Group 7 headquarters in Yokosuka, Japan, on April 29. Boutell received the award for his expertise in waterspace management during a critical equipment malfunction. His rapid response to a material discrepancy was instrumental in ensuring deployed units operated safely in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

