Hoover resident named National YoungArts finalist

Kah’lin Jordan, a Hoover resident and student at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, has been named a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation finalist in classical music, the organization’s highest honor.

Jordan, who plays clarinet, was recognized for his caliber of artistic achievement and joins 659 of the nation’s most accomplished artists in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Jordan was selected by a discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the United States in which they will have opportunities for financial, creative and professional development support throughout their entire careers.

“YoungArts empowers artists to pursue a life in the arts beginning at the critical time when many are faced with decisions about life after high school, and we are thrilled to announce this year’s YoungArts award winners,” foundation Executive Director Jewel Malone said. “This group of extraordinary artists has reminded us yet again that extraordinary artistry is ageless, and I encourage everyone to get to know these faces and names as we will be seeing them for many years to come. To all of this year’s winners, congratulations! This is just the start of YoungArts’ commitment to supporting your careers. We look forward to working with you and supporting your artistic and professional development.”

Jordan will receive a cash prize up to $10,000 and the opportunity to learn from leading artists, such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas.

Jordan is now also eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.

– Submitted by National YoungArts Foundation.