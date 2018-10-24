Hoover reschedules comprehensive plan meetings due to event conflicts

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover strategic development 10-4-18 This map shows areas where the city might focus on redevelopment, including the city center around the Riverchase Galleria and town centers around Hoover Court, Lorna Road and Meadowbrook Corporate Park.

The city of Hoover has rescheduled one of two additional presentations of the city’s proposed comprehensive plan and a public hearing on the plan due to scheduling conflicts with other events.

The plan was first presented on Oct. 4, and additional presentations were scheduled for Oct. 24 (tonight) at Greystone Elementary School and Oct. 30 at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

However, the city rescheduled the Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park to Oct. 24 (tonight) due to rain being expected on Oct. 25. So the comprehensive plan presentation at Greystone Elementary School has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m.

The third presentation at Bluff Park United Methodist Church will remain as scheduled at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30.

However, the public hearing on the comprehensive plan was moved from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6 due to a conflict with the Salute to Veterans Ball at the Finley Center on Nov. 8. That public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The proposed comprehensive plan includes a shift in the city’s strategy toward growth and identifies numerous areas for significant redevelopment, including the Riverchase Galleria, Meadowbrook Corporate Park and areas along U.S. 31 and Lorna Road. Read a summary of the comprehensive plan here, and go to futurehoover.com to see the full 188-page plan.