Hoover Rec Center to host 2026 health and wellness fair

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Department is offering people a chance to kick off the new year on a healthy foot with a health and wellness fair planned for Jan. 14.

The fair is scheduled to take place at the Hoover Recreation Center at 600 Municipal Drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will be free health screenings, health and wellness experts available to answer questions, and free healthy snacks and samples. There also will be a chance to donate blood to help save lives and a chance to play bingo and win door prizes.

The health and wellness fair is being supported by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.