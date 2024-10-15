Hoover realtor hosts Fall in Love Fest Mixer for singles

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jordan Masaeid Jordan Masaeid-Hosey is the lead broker for HBH Realty and an owner of GameOn BnB in Hoover, Alabama.

She started by posting several partner "listings" on Facebook, matching them to men or women who responded that they were interested in a soulmate. After a post that one of her matches recently got married, people flooded her comments with requests to match them with the love of their life.

Overwhelmed with the desire for love, Masaeid-Hosey organized the Fall in Love Fest to bring singles together with the support of their friends.

"It's a pitch-your-friend mixer! What does that mean?" Masaeid-Hosey asked. "Bring your wingman/woman along, and they will pitch YOU for a few minutes on the TV screens."

Masaeid-Hosey said you can also come alone or have your friends support you in the speed dating rounds.

The mixer will occur this Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurant in Hoover at 1031 Brocks Gap Pkwy Suite 165. Mark your attendance on the Facebook event page.