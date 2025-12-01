Hoover-Randle Home to host Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Weekend Dec. 6-7

The Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens will host Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.

The weekend will open with the Mistletoe With a Mission VIP Party on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m., offering an evening designed to celebrate donors and raise funds to support students in need through Hoover City Schools. Guests will enjoy food and festive drinks while taking part in a silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences.

Additional fundraising opportunities will include the “bling tree,” where $25 tickets give participants a chance to win jewelry from Tiffany & Co., and a wine pull offering surprise bottles for $25. A $1,000 Amazon gift card giveaway will also be held, with $25 entries available online or at the event until 9 p.m. Tickets for the VIP party cost $75 per person.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m., the Ho Ho Hoover-Randle Open House will invite families to explore the historic home and enjoy holiday activities. The event will include treats and hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, Michelle’s Chocolate Lab and Grace Klein’s homemade hot chocolate.

Guests can take photos with Santa and enjoy performances by the Spain Park Dazzlers, the Hoover High Buccannettes, the Hoover and Spain Park choirs and Hoover elementary music students.

A “Deck the Halls of Hoover-Randle House” Christmas tree decorating contest for nonprofits will also take place. The winners will be announced by City of Hoover Mayor-Elect Nick Derzis. Participating organizations include community groups and service organizations.

Admission to Sunday’s open house is $15, with free entry for children 12 and under. Parking and shuttle service will be available at Shades Mountain Community Church.

More information is available at hooverhelps.org.