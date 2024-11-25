Hoover Randle Home & Gardens reopens after $800,000 renovation

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Kelly Peoples, the events manager for the city of Hoover, Alabama, welcomes people to a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ People gather for a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Thomas Hoover, one of the sons of William Hoover (for whom the city of Hoover was named) speaks at a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks at a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabma, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Kelly Peoples, the events manager for the city of Hoover, Alabama, welcomes people to a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ People assemble for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ People attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Part of a porch at the Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Kelly Peoples, the events manager for the city of Hoover, Alabama, welcomes people to a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Ed and Barbara Randle attend a ribbon cutting for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ The walkway to the patio at the Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ People assemble for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated Hoover Randle Home at 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Prev Next

Hoover officials celebrated the reopening of the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens last week after being closed for six months for $800,000 worth of renovations.

The entire roof of the more than 10,000-square-foot house in Bluff Park was replaced, and a large vinyl tent that covered a large outdoor patio was replaced with a permanent roof structure. In addition, the exterior of the home was painted, a set of stairs that led to the patio was removed, the patio floor was raised to make it wheelchair accessible, several parking spaces for people with disabilities were added to the front of the home, and three new sets of French doors were added to make the patio compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The house was built by William Hoover, the founder of Hoover, in 1947 as a residence for his family. The Hoovers lived there for 40 years until the house was sold to Ed and Barbara Randle in 1987, according to a historical marker at the house along Tyler Road.

Randle said he and his wife bought the home to preserve it and expanded it from about 3,000 square feet to about 8,700 square feet of finished space, but it also has another 1,627 square feet of unfinished space in the basement. The home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

The Hoover City Council in 2016 gave approval for the Randles to turn the house and gardens, which cover 6 acres, into an event facility for weddings, parties, corporate events, fundraisers and other functions, and in 2019, the city of Hoover agreed to buy the house for $1.6 million to preserve it for historical purposes and use it for the same functions.

Among attendees at Thursday’s ribbon cutting for the renovated home were two children of William Hoover — Thomas Hoover and Helen Hoover — and granddaughter Elizabeth Hoover Helms, as well as the Randles.