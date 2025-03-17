Hoover Public Safety Night Out is Tuesday at the Riverchase Galleria

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Caden Wester, a Hoover Police Explorer, at left, talks about the program with Tai Deighton at the National Night Out event at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Hoover police and fire departments are having their 2025 Public Safety Night Out this Tuesday night in the parking lot outside Belk at the Riverchase Galleria.

The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Both departments use the night as an opportunity to let residents and other community members get a close look at some of the tools they use to keep the public safe and meet officers and firefighters in a relaxed setting.

Typical equipment on display includes fire trucks, the Police Department’s Harley Davidson motorcycles, the police mobile command center, a seized Porsche 911 with Hoover police logos, members of the Hoover police K9 unit, the Hoover police special response team and an explosive ordnance disposal team. Other public safety agencies also frequently have some of their people and tools there as well.

The event usually includes food trucks and a kids’ activity area, too.