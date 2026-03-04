Hoover Public Library to host Kindness Summit volunteer event

× Expand Submitted Kidness Summit

The Hoover Public Library will host the Kindness Summit on Monday, March 9, from 3-6:30 p.m.

Presented in partnership with the nonprofit JustServe, the event will give residents the opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities with a variety of local nonprofits. Attendees can meet representatives from organizations, hear from a panel of experts and discover ways to give back to the community.

Organizers say the summit is designed to provide a casual, low-pressure environment where potential volunteers can explore service opportunities while nonprofits raise awareness about their missions and recruit much-needed help.

The event will take place throughout several library spaces, including the Fitzgerald and Shakespeare rooms, the theater conference room, the Friends of the Library Gallery and the Southern Voices Gallery.

The summit is free to attend.