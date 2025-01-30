Hoover Public Library to hold 4th Kindness Summit this Sunday, Feb. 2

The Hoover Public Library is holding its fourth annual Kindness Summit this Sunday, Feb. 2, giving volunteers an opportunity to connect with nonprofits in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

The idea is that many people are willing to help as volunteers for various organizations but may not be aware of needs in the community, while most nonprofits are eager to find new volunteers to help serve the community.

This event, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. is designed to connect them.

More than 26 nonprofits are scheduled to be present at the Kindness Summit to answer questions about their missions and outline their needs for one-time or ongoing needs.

The fair will include more well-known organizations such as Grace Klein and the Literacy Council of Central Alabama as well as lesser-known nonprofits such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace and GirlSpring.

The Hoover Public Library also is partnering with an organization called JustServe, which has an online platform that allows the public to view volunteer openings by type of organization and type of activity.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer, whether a teenager needing volunteer hours for school, professionals with specialized skills or retired people looking for ways to give back to their community, are invited to drop by the library and explore opportunities.

Participating organizations include:

Alabama Environmental Council

Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership

Alzheimer's Association of Alabama

Bell Center

Better Basics

CASA of Jefferson County

Firehouse Ministries

Friends of the Hoover Library

Gateway

GirlSpring

Grace Klein Community

Hoover-AHEAD

Hoover Beautification Board

Hoover City Schools Foundation

Inspiritus

Junior Achievement

JustServe

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Tennessee and Alabama

The Literacy Council

Mpower Ministries

Royal Family Kids

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Special Equestrians

STAIR Birmingham

Travelers Aid of Greater Birmingham

YouthServe

For more information, contact Shannon Haddock at Shannon.haddock@hooverlibrary.org or 205-444-7820.