Hoover Public Library to begin allowing book returns Monday, May 18

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191025_HVlibrarydropJA01 Aubrie Jackson, a courier for the city of Hoover, Alabama, picks up books and other items from a remote book drop at Greystone Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

The Hoover Public Library will begin letting people return books and other materials on Monday, May 18, at any of the library’s eight book drop locations.

Since the library closed on March 18, patrons have not been allowed to return materials. Now, once they are returned, as part of the sanitation process, all items will be quarantined three to seven days before being put back on library shelves, library officials said.

The library changed the due date on all materials so that no materials are due before Monday, June 1. That’s the day the library also will begin offering curbside service to distribute materials to the public.

In the meantime, the library will continue to offer online services and materials, including programs, storytimes and book discussion clubs. The library has a calendar of all virtual offerings at hooverlibrary.org and is encouraging people to follow the library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to stay up to date on all library events.

The library also has digital materials, such as e-books, music and movies, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through platforms such as Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy and RBdigital.

The library’s phone lines also are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If people need a library card, information about online resources, book recommendations or assistance with school assignments, they can call the library at 205-444-7800.