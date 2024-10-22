Hoover Public Library putting on Paws and Claws Howl-o-ween Bash

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/Hoover Public Library Girls make their way through the Fairy Tale Forest Halloween event at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on Oct. 27, 2023.

The Hoover Public Library is putting on its Paws and Claws Howl-o-ween Bash this Friday night, Oct. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for families with sensory-sensitive people.

This event, designed mostly for children, is the library’s biggest annual Halloween activity, and this year is themed around dogs and cats.

There will be crafts, activities and games in the children’s department, Library Plaza, Plaza Reading Room and Friends of the Hoover Library meeting room and on the theater level. There should be 15 or so stations, including areas related to the “Paw Patrol,” “Bluey” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” TV shows; “Dog Man” and “Pete the Cat” children’s books; and other comic characters, said Jeremy Davis, the children’s director at the library.

“We’re going to do as much as we can for kids to make sure they have fun … and fun for parents as well,” Davis said. “It’s a fantastic time. We have a blast. The staff loves doing it. We always make it a fun night for families. We look forward to doing it every year.”